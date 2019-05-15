In Chromebook land, Asus' Chromebook Flip C302 was well-beloved, even when it was getting a little long in the tooth. Asus didn't leave fans out in the cold, though, releasing the Flip C434 not too long ago. It's currently one of the best Chromebooks around, and you can pick one up for yourself for $499.99 at Office Depot.

Though the laptop clocks in at a $569.99 MSRP, we more often see it go for around $529.99 at most retailers. Even so, getting what Corbin called a worthy successor to the C302 for $500 isn't bad. This model on sale is has the m3-8100Y CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 1080p 360° touchscreen, and 64GB of storage.

The deal is good over at the buy link below, so just head on over there to get yours.