Welcome to another round of app sales, everyone. Despite being in a different time zone, I managed to compile a nice little list for you all. It features some notable goodies, like Trine 2 (SHIELD exclusive) and Dandara. You'll find my recommendations in bold below.

Free

Apps

  1. GPS Speed Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Learn Mandarin - HSK 4 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Sword Warriors: Heroes Fight - Epic Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Voxel Box $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. X-Racer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Sword Knights+ : Ghost Hunter (idle rpg) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Penguins 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Fantasy World 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Biorhythms next generation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Floating Shortcuts ᴾᴿᴼ | #FloatIt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. GPS info premium +glonass $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Magic Fluids $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Pencil Sketch HD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Meganoid(2017) $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Trine 2: Complete Story $16.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Charlie the Duck $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Dandara $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Planar Conquest - 4X turn based strategy $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Radium 2 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. eXodus Imperial KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Impala Widgets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Lux Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. GRADION - Icon Pack (SALE!) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days