Article Contents
Welcome to another round of app sales, everyone. Despite being in a different time zone, I managed to compile a nice little list for you all. It features some notable goodies, like Trine 2 (SHIELD exclusive) and Dandara. You'll find my recommendations in bold below.
Free
Apps
- GPS Speed Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 4 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Warriors: Heroes Fight - Epic Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Voxel Box $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- X-Racer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights+ : Ghost Hunter (idle rpg) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Penguins 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fantasy World 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- Biorhythms next generation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Floating Shortcuts ᴾᴿᴼ | #FloatIt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- GPS info premium +glonass $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Magic Fluids $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pencil Sketch HD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Meganoid(2017) $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Trine 2: Complete Story $16.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Charlie the Duck $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dandara $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planar Conquest - 4X turn based strategy $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Radium 2 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- eXodus Imperial KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Impala Widgets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lux Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- GRADION - Icon Pack (SALE!) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments