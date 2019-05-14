Walmart may no longer be available through Google Express, but the company now has even more options for shipping. The 'Crap store,' as fellow AP writer Ryne so eloquently put it, is now starting to offer free one-day delivery for general merchandise at select locations.

Walmart already offers two-day free shipping for general items, but now the company is starting to roll out free one-day delivery "on a wide range of general merchandise" on eligible orders of $35 or more, without any membership fee. Availability will start in Phoenix and Las Vegas, and will expand to Southern California in the coming days. Walmart plans to reach "approximately 75% of the U.S. population this year."

This is almost certainly Walmart's response to Amazon's one-day Prime shipping, which is rapidly expanding to more regions. Competition is always good, so hopefully Walmart can put up a fight.