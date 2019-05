Alongside an impressive new series of phones, OnePlus also announced the second generation of its Bullets Wireless earbuds at today's launch event. The changes look minimal but we're told the earbuds have been completely redesigned with longer battery life, faster charging, and great sound in mind.

If you were hoping for true wireless earbuds from OnePlus, I'm sorry to disappoint you. The wire that connects the buds behind your neck is still there, but the sections containing the batteries have been slimmed down ever so slightly. Even so, they can manage 14 hours playback when full and promise a whopping 10 hours of listening from just 10 minutes of charge — that's more than the first gen offered in total (8 hours).

Triple drivers should make for a decent sounding pair of buds, and they support aptX HD for 24-bit audio. Bluetooth 5.0 is on board this time around, with Quick Pair enabling a fast connection with a OnePlus phone. Quick Switching between two devices is also possible. As before, the earbuds can be attached magnetically around your neck so you're less likely to lose them. Connecting them this way will also pause your music.

The Bullets Wireless 2 will cost $99/£99/€99 when they go on sale May 21. There's only the one black/red colorway to choose from.