It's becoming a tradition that new phones land on the JerryRigEverything workbench where they are burnt, scratched, and bent. Most phones survive the process, but some don't. The OnePlus 7 Pro is official, and JerryRigEverything has one to abuse for your amusement. The good news: OnePlus built a solid phone.

There are a few potential durability concerns with the OnePlus 7 Pro. First, there's the pop-up camera. It does have glass covering the lens, and as we mentioned in our review, the camera retracts if it detects freefall. The screen is Gorilla Glass, so it's hard to scratch. If you do pick up some scratches on top of the in-display fingerprint sensor, it should still work fine.

The 90Hz OLED held up longer when exposed to fire, which is not useful information but interesting nonetheless. The bend test is where some phones fail, but the OnePlus 7 Pro only flexes a little. There's no warping or separation of glass. Overall, the OnePlus 7 Pro seems to hold up as well as phones that cost hundreds of dollars more.