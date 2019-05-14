While most of the excitement at today's event has revolved around the stunning OnePlus 7 Pro, the company also announced a model more in line with its previous offerings. Very much an incremental update over the Oneplus 6T (think 6T+ or 6TT), the regular OnePlus 7 features an almost unchanged form factor with updated internals.
There are a couple of small physical changes to note. On the front, the earpiece above the waterdrop notch is larger than on the 6T, and on the back, the flash is now part of the two-camera module rather than below it. The display is still a 6.41-inch 1080p AMOLED panel and the dimensions of the device are identical.
On the inside is where the important distinctions can be made. The SoC is now a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, the same as the OnePlus 7 Pro, and it's coupled with UFS 3.0 storage produce the incredibly fast performance we now expect from a OnePlus phone. The primary rear camera uses Sony's latest 48-megapixel 1/2-inch super-sized sensor for finely-detailed shots (although with pixel binning, the end result will still come out at 12MP). That main camera is complemented by a 5MP depth sensor and the front camera has a 16MP sensor.
The in-display fingerprint scanner is said to be improved for faster and more accurate unlocking, although it's fair to say that the previous implementation on the 6T was already better than most. Dual stereo speakers are included for the first time on a OnePlus phone, with Dolby Atmos tuning. OnePlus has also talked up a new RAM Boost feature that assigns memory to the apps that need it most to mitigate against the kind of memory management issues Pixel owners have become accustomed to, but we'll have to wait and see whether that translates to real-world performance gains. The battery has a capacity of 3,700mAh and fast-charges over USB-C. Once again, there's no headphone jack.
So it's a modest update over the 6T and it's accompanied by a modest price hike too, starting at £499 rather than £479 in the UK, thankfully much less than the increases we've seen from other Android phone manufacturers this year. If there's one decision that is sure to cause some anger among the company's fan community, it's that this cheaper phone won't be launching in the United States — the OnePlus 7 Pro is all you'll be able to purchase there.
The regular OnePlus 7 will go on sale sometime in June. Midnight Gray is the colorway you see here, similar to Mirror Gray from before, but a Red version will also be available in select markets. There are two memory/storage configurations to choose from:
- £499, €559 — 6/128GB
- £549, €609 — 8/256GB
Press Release
Go Beyond Speed With The OnePlus 7 Series
OnePlus 7 Pro – the best screen you’ve ever seen
OnePlus 7 – powerful and sleek
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G – taking speed to the next level
Pricing and configurations are at the end of this release
London, 14 May, 2019 – OnePlus has announced its latest premium flagship devices, the OnePlus 7 series, redefining fast and smooth with the latest technology which pushes the boundaries of the smartphone experience.
Featuring the most advanced smartphone display in the industry, the OnePlus 7 Pro delivers an unmatched user experience in display, camera and performance. While the OnePlus 7 represents a big step up in power and poise, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G takes you to speeds you’ve never had before. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 bring a bigger soundstage and give you 10 hours of music from just 10 minutes of charge.
“We constantly challenge ourselves to give people the best experience possible,” said Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus. “A great user experience means freedom, and should enhance your life instead of distracting you from it. I’m so proud of what we’ve built with the OnePlus 7 series, and can’t wait for people to try out the display.”
OnePlus 7 Pro
Redefining Smooth on a Bigger and More Immersive Display
The OnePlus 7 Pro features an industry-leading super smooth 90Hz display, meaning the screen refreshes at ninety times a second for a seamless experience. Whether you're gaming or watching a film, the 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen delivers incredible quality at QHD+ on a fluid AMOLED display.
The screen shows stunning detail at 516 pixels per inch, with 4.49 million pixels working to bring crisp and accurate colours. With HDR10 and HDR10+, content from a range of streaming sources can be enjoyed in the best possible quality with subtle gradients and rich details.
For an immersive feeling the 6.67-inch curved glass stretches across the entire front of the device, uninterrupted, flowing over the edges. OnePlus has reduced the bezels on all sides of the handset. The OnePlus 7 Pro has earned DisplayMate’s highest A+ rating, making it one of the very best smartphone displays on the market.
Triple Cameras: A Lens for every moment
The OnePlus 7 Pro features OnePlus’ advanced and capable camera setup, offering breathtaking results for every scenario from a wide field of view to a stunning portrait. Powered by the new OnePlus UltraShot engine, the camera setup is designed to give natural colour reproduction, with sharp images in a range of conditions including low light, at just the touch of the shutter button.
The rear cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro feature a state-of-the-art 48 megapixel sensor with OIS, an 8 megapixel 78mm telephoto lens at f/2.4 and 1μm pixel size and stabilized by OIS, and a 16 megapixel 117° ultra-wide angle lens at f/2.2.
A new three-pronged autofocus system intelligently uses PDAF, CAF and Laser Focusing methods to produce beautiful images in daylight and in lowlight. The new camera also has improved Nightscape mode, and overall improved low-light performance.
The front-facing camera is covered in sapphire glass, and the mechanism has been tested over 300,000 times. Meaning it can be opened and closed 150 times a day, every day, for over five years.
Fast and Smooth
The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the latest mobile platform, Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 855, with up to 12 GB of RAM, creating an experience which sets a new benchmark for incredible performance. The OnePlus 7 Pro also comes with UFS 3.0 storage, for sheer speed when it comes to document loading, image saving from the camera, app launch times and more.
RAM Boost learns from usage habits and intelligently allocates available RAM to memory-intensive applications – it greatly shortens loading processes so large apps like games start much quicker. RAM Boost will allow more applications to stay open in the background without any compromises on overall performance.
Warp Charge 30 means the massive 4,000mAh battery goes from 0-50% in just 20 minutes. Even when you're charging and in the middle of an intense game, the OnePlus 7 Pro keeps up with the pace, with minimal excess heat and the same superfast charging time.
Screen Unlock is taken up a level, with a new camera sensor and new algorithms, bringing down the unlock time to just 0.21 seconds.
Immersive Gaming
Sound is driven by Dolby Atmos technology and a stereo dual-speaker system, fine-tuning both the left and right sound channels to allow intricate details to be heard. Equipped with a powerful Haptic Vibration motor, the OnePlus 7 Pro provides multiple levels of vibration feedback and virtually zero delay for a more realistic experience.
A 10 layer liquid cooling layer allows the OnePlus 7 Pro to remain cool even during the most intense gaming sessions. And how better to share your victories and defeats, than with the new Screen Recorder feature - there is no limit to recordings and you are able to pause and resume at any moment, and even choose the audio source and use the microphone to add live commentary over the top.
Gaming Mode can be taken to the next level with additional pro settings - Fnatic Mode adds new features to gives a competitive advantage, with advanced DND, background restrictions, and network enhancements as the CPU and GPU are optimised to make a gaming beast.
OnePlus 7
The OnePlus 7 is another incredible premium experience in a sleek package. With the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 855 mobile platform, UFS 3.0, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, RAM boost, new Screen Unlock technology, UltraShot engine, and more, the OnePlus 7 is another big step-up in OnePlus history.
Sharper and Clearer Pictures
The OnePlus 7 sports a powerful dual-lens setup that allows you to take exceptional pictures. The main sensor on the OnePlus 7 features Sony’s IMX586, a 48-megapixel, 1⁄2 inch super-sized sensor with an aperture of f/1.7, and OIS and EIS. The second camera is 5-megapixel, and the whole camera array is again driven by the powerful new UltraShot engine.
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
Based on the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G represented a big design challenge, requiring OnePlus to create new designs for 5G antennae, and even redesign the NFC antenna.
Launching exclusively with EE in the UK, and Elisa in Finland, there will be more news coming about pricing and availability of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G very soon.
Pricing, configurations, and availability
OnePlus’ pop-ups start from 16th May and will run in 21 cities across Europe. More details can be found here: https://www.oneplus.com/uk/7pro/popups. The UK pop-up is taking place in the stunning roof garden of John Lewis and Partners’ flagship store on Oxford Street in London, on the 17th May. Doors at the Old Cavendish Street entrance will open from 12pm.
For people who cannot attend the pop-ups, a limited Community Drop opens on OnePlus.com on 15th May, with devices delivered by 22nd May.
OnePlus 7 Pro goes on general sales on 21st May. Full details on availability:
Product Configuration Colour Price Availability OnePlus 7 Pro 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM Mirror Gray £649 21st May OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM Mirror Gray £699 21st May OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM Almond £699 June OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM Nebula Blue £699 21st May OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM Nebula Blue £799 21st May OnePlus 7 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM Mirror Gray £499 June OnePlus 7 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM Mirror Gray £549 June OnePlus 7 Pro 5G TBA TBA TBA Coming soon OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 N/A Black £99 21st May
Comments