Go Beyond Speed With The OnePlus 7 Series

OnePlus 7 Pro – the best screen you’ve ever seen

OnePlus 7 – powerful and sleek

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G – taking speed to the next level

Pricing and configurations are at the end of this release

London, 14 May, 2019 – OnePlus has announced its latest premium flagship devices, the OnePlus 7 series, redefining fast and smooth with the latest technology which pushes the boundaries of the smartphone experience.

Featuring the most advanced smartphone display in the industry, the OnePlus 7 Pro delivers an unmatched user experience in display, camera and performance. While the OnePlus 7 represents a big step up in power and poise, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G takes you to speeds you’ve never had before. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 bring a bigger soundstage and give you 10 hours of music from just 10 minutes of charge.

“We constantly challenge ourselves to give people the best experience possible,” said Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus. “A great user experience means freedom, and should enhance your life instead of distracting you from it. I’m so proud of what we’ve built with the OnePlus 7 series, and can’t wait for people to try out the display.”

OnePlus 7 Pro

Redefining Smooth on a Bigger and More Immersive Display

The OnePlus 7 Pro features an industry-leading super smooth 90Hz display, meaning the screen refreshes at ninety times a second for a seamless experience. Whether you're gaming or watching a film, the 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen delivers incredible quality at QHD+ on a fluid AMOLED display.

The screen shows stunning detail at 516 pixels per inch, with 4.49 million pixels working to bring crisp and accurate colours. With HDR10 and HDR10+, content from a range of streaming sources can be enjoyed in the best possible quality with subtle gradients and rich details.

For an immersive feeling the 6.67-inch curved glass stretches across the entire front of the device, uninterrupted, flowing over the edges. OnePlus has reduced the bezels on all sides of the handset. The OnePlus 7 Pro has earned DisplayMate’s highest A+ rating, making it one of the very best smartphone displays on the market.

Triple Cameras: A Lens for every moment

The OnePlus 7 Pro features OnePlus’ advanced and capable camera setup, offering breathtaking results for every scenario from a wide field of view to a stunning portrait. Powered by the new OnePlus UltraShot engine, the camera setup is designed to give natural colour reproduction, with sharp images in a range of conditions including low light, at just the touch of the shutter button.

The rear cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro feature a state-of-the-art 48 megapixel sensor with OIS, an 8 megapixel 78mm telephoto lens at f/2.4 and 1μm pixel size and stabilized by OIS, and a 16 megapixel 117° ultra-wide angle lens at f/2.2.

A new three-pronged autofocus system intelligently uses PDAF, CAF and Laser Focusing methods to produce beautiful images in daylight and in lowlight. The new camera also has improved Nightscape mode, and overall improved low-light performance.

The front-facing camera is covered in sapphire glass, and the mechanism has been tested over 300,000 times. Meaning it can be opened and closed 150 times a day, every day, for over five years.

Fast and Smooth

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the latest mobile platform, Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 855, with up to 12 GB of RAM, creating an experience which sets a new benchmark for incredible performance. The OnePlus 7 Pro also comes with UFS 3.0 storage, for sheer speed when it comes to document loading, image saving from the camera, app launch times and more.

RAM Boost learns from usage habits and intelligently allocates available RAM to memory-intensive applications – it greatly shortens loading processes so large apps like games start much quicker. RAM Boost will allow more applications to stay open in the background without any compromises on overall performance.

Warp Charge 30 means the massive 4,000mAh battery goes from 0-50% in just 20 minutes. Even when you're charging and in the middle of an intense game, the OnePlus 7 Pro keeps up with the pace, with minimal excess heat and the same superfast charging time.

Screen Unlock is taken up a level, with a new camera sensor and new algorithms, bringing down the unlock time to just 0.21 seconds.

Immersive Gaming

Sound is driven by Dolby Atmos technology and a stereo dual-speaker system, fine-tuning both the left and right sound channels to allow intricate details to be heard. Equipped with a powerful Haptic Vibration motor, the OnePlus 7 Pro provides multiple levels of vibration feedback and virtually zero delay for a more realistic experience.

A 10 layer liquid cooling layer allows the OnePlus 7 Pro to remain cool even during the most intense gaming sessions. And how better to share your victories and defeats, than with the new Screen Recorder feature - there is no limit to recordings and you are able to pause and resume at any moment, and even choose the audio source and use the microphone to add live commentary over the top.

Gaming Mode can be taken to the next level with additional pro settings - Fnatic Mode adds new features to gives a competitive advantage, with advanced DND, background restrictions, and network enhancements as the CPU and GPU are optimised to make a gaming beast.

OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 7 is another incredible premium experience in a sleek package. With the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 855 mobile platform, UFS 3.0, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, RAM boost, new Screen Unlock technology, UltraShot engine, and more, the OnePlus 7 is another big step-up in OnePlus history.

Sharper and Clearer Pictures

The OnePlus 7 sports a powerful dual-lens setup that allows you to take exceptional pictures. The main sensor on the OnePlus 7 features Sony’s IMX586, a 48-megapixel, 1⁄2 inch super-sized sensor with an aperture of f/1.7, and OIS and EIS. The second camera is 5-megapixel, and the whole camera array is again driven by the powerful new UltraShot engine.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

Based on the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G represented a big design challenge, requiring OnePlus to create new designs for 5G antennae, and even redesign the NFC antenna.

Launching exclusively with EE in the UK, and Elisa in Finland, there will be more news coming about pricing and availability of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G very soon.

Pricing, configurations, and availability

OnePlus’ pop-ups start from 16th May and will run in 21 cities across Europe. More details can be found here: https://www.oneplus.com/uk/7pro/popups. The UK pop-up is taking place in the stunning roof garden of John Lewis and Partners’ flagship store on Oxford Street in London, on the 17th May. Doors at the Old Cavendish Street entrance will open from 12pm.

For people who cannot attend the pop-ups, a limited Community Drop opens on OnePlus.com on 15th May, with devices delivered by 22nd May.

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on general sales on 21st May. Full details on availability: