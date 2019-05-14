In case you've missed the flood of news this afternoon, the OnePlus 7 Pro is finally official (and officially great). Orders at OnePlus's website start May 17, but beginning today, you can initiate the process of trading in your current phone for the new hotness, and save yourself up to $290 in doing so.

OnePlus trade-ins work one of two ways: you can either send in a used phone before purchasing a new one and wait for a voucher to use on oneplus.com, or send your old phone in after you've got a new one in hand to get cash back on your order.

Maximum values on previous OnePlus phones are as follows:

OnePlus 6T: $290

OnePlus 6: $270

OnePlus 5T: $200

OnePlus 5: $190

OnePlus 3T: $100

OnePlus 3: $80

OnePlus 2: $80

OnePlus 1: $70

Those amounts are valid until the end of June. You can trade in phones from other manufacturers, too, like Samsung, Google, or Apple, but you have to enter your device's IMEI to get an estimate. As is often the case, trade-in values are lower than what you'd get selling your old device on your own — OnePlus 6Ts, for example, are currently going for $400 and up on Swappa. If you want to save yourself the hassle of finding a buyer, though, this is one way to do it.