The age of carrier exclusives is back. For a while there, we thought that the smartphone game had changed and that users would be able to pick up any phone they wanted from their preferred operator without much drama, but that's recently proven to be more and more difficult. The first and only US carrier to offer a OnePlus device was T-Mobile with the 6T last year, and this exclusivity is continuing with the OnePlus 7 Pro.
The Un-carrier (who's doing a very carrier'y thing of offering an exclusive) announced it today, stating that the device will go on sale nationwide in all its stores on May 17, three days after its unveiling. However, users will be able to check out and buy the phone at pop-up events around the US before that, starting with May 14 in Times Square, then Chicago, Santa Monica, San Francisco, Miami, and Las Vegas on May 15.
We already know most of what is to know about the OnePlus 7 Pro, including its price and configurations, the 3x zoom camera, beautiful display, UFS 3.0 storage, various colors, and lack of IP rating. And now it's confirmed to be coming to T-Mobile in the US. Odds are super high that OnePlus will continue to offer the unlocked version on its site for any US customer, but we'll have to wait until the official announcement to see that confirmed.
OnePlus has just announced its latest lineup, and while the US won't be getting the standard OnePlus 7, the manufacturer is pulling out all the stops for the launch of the very premium OnePlus 7 Plus.
We've known that T-Mobile would score carrier exclusivity in the States, and today get the details on exactly how the phone will be made available to interested customers.
Proper sales of the OP7P open on May 17, and for many shoppers that will be their first chance to get their hands on the device. But if you happen to live in one of a few select metro areas, T-Mobile's giving you an early chance to purchase the smartphone:
T-Mobile is hosting launch events where you can be the first to get the smartphone beginning today at 2pm ET at the T-Mobile Times Square Signature Store, followed tomorrow by events at T-Mobile Signature Stores in Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco and Santa Monica.
The rest of us will just have to eagerly wait until Friday.
