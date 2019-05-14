Anker had a Gold Box sale on Amazon yesterday with a variety of charging equipment being discounted, but an eagle-eyed commenter spotted an arguably better deal on another charger by Anker — a 50W USB-C charger for the princely sum of $22.

To avail this deal, clip the $3 coupon visible on the product's Amazon listing.

The charger, called the Powerport II, offers up to 30W of power output through USB-C PD and 19.5W through USB-A using Anker's PowerIQ 2.0 quick charging tech. This means you can charge beefier gadgets through power delivery and simultaneously fast-charge a smartphone or tablet, a convenient combination.

With folding pins for a more compact form factor, the charger comes with a USB-C male to USB-A female adapter, so you'll have to buy a USB-C to USB-C cable separately. It's backed by an 18-month warranty from Anker, who has a good record of reliability and safety.