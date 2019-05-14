Little by little, Google's been making YouTube Premium and YouTube Music available to more and more users. Sometimes that means making the services available on new devices, or offering discounts to lower the barrier to entry. But a lot of the time, it's just about rolling them out to new countries. So far this year we've seen expansion into India, South Africa, and Latin America, and today that trend continues with a push further into Europe.

Google is bringing YouTube Premium and Music to users in:

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Hungary

North Macedonia

Poland

Romania

At least, those are the nations formally added to Google's list of supported countries, and we've also seen some local announcements similarly confirming them. In addition to that list, we've also been tipped off to reports that the services are coming to Malta, even though that one has yet to show up in Google's support docs.

Depending on how you're counting, that means that we're up to 50 or 51 nations with access.