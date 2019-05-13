Last week at I/O, Google emphasized a new account picker that would simplify access all of your Google settings from many apps. Gmail, Contacts, Keep, Photos, Search, Maps, have already gotten that new switcher (even if for some it's in the app's top search bar, while in others it's in the side menu), and now it's YouTube's turn. The app has gotten a small update to its Account page that brings this functionality.

The new Account page in YouTube has a few visual changes. Gone is the background behind your name, and there are two additions below it. One is your email address which is more visible now, and two is Manage your Google Account which takes you straight to myaccount.google.com.

Left: Old. Right: New.

Opening the account switcher also reveals a few minor changes: there's a new Manage accounts item that leads you to the accounts settings on your phone, and a link to Learn more about account options which lands on this support page. But most notably, the option to sign out is completely gone, though you can still switch to Incognito mode from the main Account page, or possibly clear data on the YouTube app to go back to a clean version of the app without any account signed in.

Left: Old. Right: New.

The new interface is live for me in YouTube v14.19.54 beta (APK Mirror), though it's possibly also rolled out to stable versions of the app as well.