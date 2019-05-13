If you're the sort of person who enjoys their time adventuring outdoors or are simply looking for a safe power backup, then you're probably aware that it can be tough to find a reliable power supply that won't break the bank. Luckily Rockpals has your back with its 300Watt Portable Power Station. Not only does this power station offer instant power at the push of a single button, but you can also expect a variety of powering options that's suitable for charging multiple devices at the same time. This is why AP has partnered with Rockpals to give away two 300Watt Portable Power Stations, plus everyone else can pick one up for 20% off the $299.99 retail price.

The Rockpals 300Watt Portable Power Station contains 280WH (75000mAh 3.7V/12V 18750mAh) lithium-ion batteries, which are powerful enough to charge a smartphone 25 times. It sports a single 120V AC outlet, four 12V DC outlets (48W*3+96W*1) for car powered devices under 96W, one 24V DC (24V-3A) for connecting 24V appliances, and four 5V USB ports (two with QC3.0 fast charge), and you get all this in an easy to carry 7.3lbs package.

The Rockpals 300Watt Portable Power Station offers a plethora of ports and power in a portable package, but what you may not know it that you can also use the device as a safety backup for medical equipment, such as a CPAP machine. You can even leave the power station plugged in as it powers your devices, which makes it an excellent choice for any of your backup power needs.

The Rockpals 300Watt Portable Power Station normally retails for $299.99, but if you'd like to save an extra 20%, just input the code POWER20 when checking out through the Rockpals store. This way you can pick up a Rockpals 300Watt Portable Power Station for the low price of $239.92.

Purchase here: Rockpals 300Watt Portable Power Station

This giveaway will run from Monday, May 13th to 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, May 15th. Two winners will be selected, and each will receive one Rockpals 300Watt Portable Power Station. Only United States residents may enter. Good luck everyone!

Rockpals 300Watt Portable Power Station giveaway

