The TicWatch S2 debuted alongside the cheaper E2 early this year. At $179.99, the S2 was already pretty fairly priced, but Mobvoi is now offering a massive 50% discount on its new "Glacier" color. If you've been on the hunt for a cheap Wear OS watch that isn't a million years old, this should definitely pique your interest.

Like the regular Midnight (read: black) S2, the Glacier S2 sports a 1.39" 400p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 415mAh battery. It carries both 5 ATM and MIL-STD 810G ratings, meaning that it's resistant to pretty much anything. Mobvoi quotes a battery life of two days, which is pretty solid.

Despite the S2 itself only being around four months old, Mobvoi is offering a whopping 50% off on the Glacier S2 with code S2GLACIER for some reason. That brings the price down to just $89.99 with free shipping included. We've reached out to Mobvoi to see if this was a mistake on their end, as it seems too good to be true, but get on the deal while you can.