The TicWatch S2 debuted alongside the cheaper E2 early this year. At $179.99, the S2 was already pretty fairly priced, but Mobvoi is now offering a massive 50% discount on its new "Glacier" color. If you've been on the hunt for a cheap Wear OS watch that isn't a million years old, this should definitely pique your interest.
Like the regular Midnight (read: black) S2, the Glacier S2 sports a 1.39" 400p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 415mAh battery. It carries both 5 ATM and MIL-STD 810G ratings, meaning that it's resistant to pretty much anything. Mobvoi quotes a battery life of two days, which is pretty solid.
Despite the S2 itself only being around four months old, Mobvoi is offering a whopping 50% off on the Glacier S2 with code S2GLACIER for some reason. That brings the price down to just $89.99 with free shipping included. We've reached out to Mobvoi to see if this was a mistake on their end, as it seems too good to be true, but get on the deal while you can.
Mobvoi launches new white version of TicWatch S2, complete with swim-proofing and intelligent fitness featuresPowered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear and Wear OS by Google™, it is available today from £145.99/€159.99/US$159.99Mobvoi Inc., a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company backed by Google™ and Volkswagen, is today launching a white version of their best-selling TicWatch S2(Sport). The smartwatch features full swim-proofing, intelligent fitness features and expanded battery capacity over its predecessors.The device is available now on Mobvoi.com and Amazon with an RRP of £165.99 / €179.99 / US$179.99.Mobvoi.com: TicWatch S2Amazon UK: TicWatch S2Included with the S2 is TicMotion, Mobvoi’s suite of proactive fitness features that go beyond counting steps or calculating calories. TicMotion is powered by proprietary ‘invisible AI’ algorithms that maximise E2 and S2’s hardware capabilities without additional user input.Specifically designed to seamlessly integrate with the user’s life, the following features are available now, with more to come as TicMotion evolves:
- Swim monitoring and analysis - state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms differentiate between stroke types, counting laps and strokes seamlessly while swimming. Key performance metrics such as lap time, speed, Swim Golf (SWOLF) are recorded and generated right after finishing the swim
- Fully automated activity recognition - AI algorithms automatically monitor daily activities 24 hours a day, whether running or sleeping (coming soon) without opening any apps. It also generates behaviour analysis corresponding to each activityThe TicWatch S2 is the ideal companion for outdoor explorers and extreme sports enthusiasts thanks to its US military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810G) and rugged design.Mobvoi’s diverse lineup of smartwatches, including the recently released TicWatch E2, TicWatch C2 and TicWatch Pro, show there is a TicWatch for every lifestyle. In addition to TicMotion, features of the TicWatch S2 include:
- A waterproof rating of 5 ATM (withstands the pressure of being submerged in water up to 50m), making it perfect for shallow swimming in the pool or surfing in the ocean
- Increased 30% battery capacity from the first generation improves battery life up to two days on a single charge depending on usage
- Powered by Wear OS by Google, with thousands of smartwatch apps and watch faces available on Google Play and new proactive help from the Google Assistant™
- Based on Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 platform
- A continuation of the award-winning designs from the first generation
TicWatch S2 Technical Specifications:
Model | TicWatch S2
Dimensions (mm) | 46.6 * 51.8 *12.9
Colors | Black, White
Watch Case | Polycarbonate
Watch Strap | Silicon (interchangeable), 22mm
Operating System | Wear OS by Google
Phone Compatibility | Android, iPhone
Platform | Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100
Display | 1.39" AMOLED (400 x 400 px)
Connectivity | Bluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
Built-in GPS | GPS + GLONASS + Beidou + Galileo
Sensors | Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart-rate sensor, low latency off body sensor
NFC payments | No
Battery capacity | 415mAh
US Military Standard | US Military Standard-810G: Withstands -30℃ to 70℃ temperature shock, operational between -20℃ to 55℃, 57kpa pressure, 44℃ solar radiation, 95% humidity, salt fog, sand and dust, shock
Waterproof rating | 5 ATM (swim and surf ready)
*Google, Android, Wear OS by Google, Google Play, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Wear OS by
Google works with phones running Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition) or iOS 9.3+. Supported features may vary between platforms and countries.
