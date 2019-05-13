Sitting at about the six-month mark, Sony's late-2018 flagship XZ3 just got a nice discount over on Amazon. You pick up the incredibly capable phone for yourself for $585.22, a good $215 and change off the MSRP.

Sporting a large 6" 1440p OLED display, a Snapdragon 845, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM, the XZ3 is one heck of a powerhouse. Its quirky design certainly stands out, but the 3,300mAh battery is a bit on the small end. You can check out our review here, but Scott liked the phone even though he thought he cost too much from the outset.

Now you can get yours for $585, though savvy phone buyers may want to wait for the OnePlus 7 announcement before making a decision. But if you like Sony phones, or need a 2018 flagship device right now, this isn't a bad deal at all. This price is only good on the gorgeous green colorway, black and silver are both $599.99.