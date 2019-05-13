The latest update to the beta channel is live for Samsung's popular Chrome replacement, and although there's nothing major in this release, there are a couple of new additions to note. You can now rename pages that you add to the home screen for easy access and there's a new notification manager.
When adding webpages as shortcuts using the 'Add to home screen' option previously, they would automatically take the pre-prescribed page title. As of today's Samsung Internet Beta update to version 9.4, you can now rename these shortcuts before placing them on your home screen — much better.
A notification manager has also been added to the settings in the 'Sites and downloads' section that will allow you to keep up with any notifications the app has sent out even if you've accidentally dismissed them in the notification shade. This is something I wish more apps did.
The changelog for the update also includes 'History navigation' but it's not clear what that is as nothing seems to have changed in the History section. There's also a new tab manager for tablet devices. The 9.4.00.15 update for the browser is currently rolling out via the Play Store.
