Happy Monday afternoon! As your workday winds down, check out these deals: we've got a great bargain on the 4K-capable Roku Streaming Stick+, an all-time Amazon low price for Jaybird's true wireless earbuds, plus deals on other headphones and a super cheap color-changing smart light bulb.



Roku Streaming Stick+: $49 ($10 off)

You'd be hard pressed to find a new TV today that doesn't have streaming apps built in — but a lot of older sets don't have such functionality, or do have apps, but not ones you'd want to use. Low-cost streaming dongles are perfect for such a situation, and Roku's Streaming Stick+ is quite a bargain. HDR- and 4K-capable, the little guy is a streaming powerhouse, and it's currently $10 off at Amazon, going for just $49.

Jaybird Run true wireless earbuds: $110 ($20 off)

David reviewed the Jaybird Run about a year and a half ago, and came away impressed with their sound quality and comfortable fit, calling them "an excellent first effort at a truly wireless earbud." They do charge over microUSB, but if that doesn't bother you, their current price of $110 is the cheapest they've ever been on Amazon. It's never been a better time to grab a pair.

Aukey B80 Bluetooth earbuds: $58 ($22 off)

Aukey's B80 earbuds have a lot of very appealing features: they support the aptX Bluetooth codec, they're IPX6 water resistant, and they charge over USB-C. Even at their full MSRP of $80, there's a lot to like here. The package is even more appealing right now, though, as Amazon is offering 28 percent off with an on-page coupon — that translates to a discount of $22.30.

Soundcore Space noise-canceling headphones: $80 ($19 off)

If you're in the market for something a bit larger, Anker's Soundcore Space noise-canceling headphones are a popular budget pick that bring a lot of premium over-ear headphone features down to an easier-to-manage price point. Anker advertises 20 hours of listening time, and reviewers are predominantly pleased by their sound quality. Like the Jaybird buds above, they charge with microUSB, which is a strike against them — but if you've still got some compatible cables kicking around, these are a great deal at $80.

Kasa multicolor smart light bulb: $25 ($10 off)

If you're a frequent reader, you probably know the deal with TP-Link smart home gadgets by now. They're very good, and they generally cost a lot less than bigger-name alternatives. Take, for example, this multicolor smart light bulb: at its current sale price of $25.49, it's a full $15 cheaper than a comparable bulb from Philips Hue. As a bonus, it works right out of the box, no hub required. There's also a newer version available — it's about five bucks more, but it seems functionally identical.