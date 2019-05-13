Google Photos is great for backing up your favorite memories, from pictures of a vacation to videos of your pets. Screenshots can be just as important as photos and videos, whether they be snapshots of a Minecraft world you built with a friend or a funny conversation in WhatsApp. Thankfully, it's incredibly easy to tell Google Photos to back up your screenshots folder, and we'll show you how.

First, open the Google Photos app on your phone. Tap the hamburger button (three lines) at the top-left of the screen, and select 'Device folders' from the side menu. Here you'll see all the folders on your phone that contain images — including Screenshots. Find the folder labeled Screenshots in the list and tap on it.

Tap 'Device folders', tap 'Screenshots,' and toggle the switch.

Once you have the Screenshots folder open, all you have to do is set the 'Back up & sync' switch to the On position. Your screenshots will start syncing to the cloud, and any screenshots you delete from the Google Photos app will be automatically removed from your cloud storage.

That's it! Now you can rest easy knowing your screenshots will be saved forever (or until you delete them yourself). Keep in mind that you'll have to do this on each device you want to save screenshots from.