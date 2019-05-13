Giant batteries that can charge your phone multiple times over are cool and all, but if you want something a bit more lightweight, today might be your lucky day. We've partnered with Xcentz to give away some of the company's 5,000mAh 18W portable batteries, and we have an exclusive coupon if you want to buy one outright.

This battery is just 3 x 1.4 x 1.1 inches in size, and weighs in at 6.1 ounces. Despite its small size, it has a total capacity of 5,000mAh — enough to fully charge most smartphones. It has one Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 USB Type-A port and one USB Type-C connector, both capable of 18W total. That means it can quickly charge a Google Pixel, Galaxy S8/S9/S10, iPhone 8/X, Galaxy Note 8/9, LG G8, and most other smartphones.

We're giving away 23 of these batteries, but if you want to buy one yourself, we have an exclusive coupon code. When you buy the Xcentz 5,000mAh battery on Amazon, use code XCENTZ128 at checkout to get 27% off. That drops the price to just $18.99 (though the code only works on the Black color).

The contest will run from May 13th, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on May 15th, 2019. 23 winners will be selected, and each will receive one Xcentz 5,000mAh battery. The contest is only open to residents of the United States, excluding territories. Good luck!

