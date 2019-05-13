



Historically, Brydge has released keyboards for iPads and Surface Pros, although we became more familiar with the company thanks to the 'Made for Google' Pixel Slate keyboard it recently produced. Brydge's Google intentions don't stop there, though, as it's now announced the first-ever wireless keyboard and touchpad designed exclusively for Chrome OS.

Styled in the same handsome navy blue as the Pixel Slate and its accessories, with black keys and accents, the keyboard features the same layout as recent Chromebooks, complete with a dedicated Google Assistant key. The body is made from aluminum and 6-month battery life is touted. When it does need charging, a USB Type-C port is on the back which can also be used to plug the keyboard into a Chrome OS device directly. Configurations for English US, English UK, and German will be available.

The touchpad, just like the keyboard, is reminiscent of an equivalent Apple product, with its subtle wedge shape and aluminum/glass construction. According to the product page, the trackpad is Bluetooth 4.2 (while the keyboard is only 4.1) but it also has a USB-C port.

No details on pricing have emerged and it looks like you'll have to wait until spring to pick them up. Chrome Unboxed tried them both out and was suitably impressed. Hopefully, we'll see more similar products for Chrome OS in the near future.