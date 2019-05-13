Welcome to a fresh, new week, everyone. I hope everyone has recovered from the Google I/O bonanza and enjoyed their weekend — I certainly did. Before I leave for a trip, here's some app sales for y'all.

As for Wednesday's and Friday's posts, I'll try to get those out to you if I can. Next Monday will either be very late, or it won't happen at all.

Free

Apps

  1. Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. OnSite Checklist - Quality & Safety Inspector $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Total Media Player Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Games

  1. Penguin Memory for Kids $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. LASERBREAK Renegades $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. War 1944 $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Archery Physics Shooting Challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Cash Knight Ruby Special $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Dungeon Shooter V1.3 : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Freelancer Simulator: Game Developer Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Magnet Balls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Taxi City 1988 V1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Galaxy Merge - Idle & Click Tycoon PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Hills Legend HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Dark Dungeon Survival: Lophis Fate Card Roguelike $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Cat in the Woods VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. The Enchanted Worlds $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Apocalyptic City 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Native American 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Slick for KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Three Wise Monkeys 3D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Blex UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Brin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Circle Max - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Color Metal 1 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Color Metal 2 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Cubemax 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. Flax - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. WiFi Analyzer Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Tales From Old Japan - PRO (no ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Tattoo Font Designer PRO $29.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Docs Viewer Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Arch Eye Cam + $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Castle Of Awa - Relaxing challenges $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Real Cars Simulator 2019 $2.00 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Guns'n'Glory Zombies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Ticket to Earth $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Dungeon Maker RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Space RPG 3 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Rollshot - World War Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Nature Tree Milky Way live wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. 0Ground $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Autumn Leaf Fall Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Iggy-Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Rustic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. Rustic Dynasty $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days