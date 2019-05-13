Article Contents
Welcome to a fresh, new week, everyone. I hope everyone has recovered from the Google I/O bonanza and enjoyed their weekend — I certainly did. Before I leave for a trip, here's some app sales for y'all.
As for Wednesday's and Friday's posts, I'll try to get those out to you if I can. Next Monday will either be very late, or it won't happen at all.
Free
Apps
- Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- OnSite Checklist - Quality & Safety Inspector $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Total Media Player Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Penguin Memory for Kids $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- LASERBREAK Renegades $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- War 1944 $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Archery Physics Shooting Challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cash Knight Ruby Special $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Shooter V1.3 : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Freelancer Simulator: Game Developer Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Magnet Balls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Taxi City 1988 V1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Merge - Idle & Click Tycoon PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Dungeon Survival: Lophis Fate Card Roguelike $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cat in the Woods VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Enchanted Worlds $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Apocalyptic City 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Native American 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Slick for KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Three Wise Monkeys 3D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Blex UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Brin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Circle Max - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Color Metal 1 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Color Metal 2 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cubemax 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flax - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- WiFi Analyzer Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Tales From Old Japan - PRO (no ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tattoo Font Designer PRO $29.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Docs Viewer Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arch Eye Cam + $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Castle Of Awa - Relaxing challenges $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Real Cars Simulator 2019 $2.00 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 2 days
- Guns'n'Glory Zombies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ticket to Earth $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Maker RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space RPG 3 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rollshot - World War Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Nature Tree Milky Way live wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Autumn Leaf Fall Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Iggy-Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rustic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rustic Dynasty $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
