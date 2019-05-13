Amazon's unlocked its Gold Box of deals for a bevy of Anker charging products. Wireless charging stands, power packs, and cables are on display at a minimum of 25% off. And we've got a couple of neat adapters that have gone for 30% off, too.

One of them is the Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo Wall Charger — it has a 30-watt USB-C port that's compliant with the Power Delivery standard and a 12-watt full USB port. That's good enough to juice up a MacBook or MacBook Air and a phone at the same time. It usually sells for $27.99, but is on sale for $19.49 ($8.50 off) right now.

Two devices at a time not enough for your needs? How about you catch yourself a 5-port charger that you plop on your desktop? It's got a 30-watt, PC-compliant USB-C port and four full 12-watt full USB ports with a maximum load of 60 watts. From a list price of $49.99, the Anker Premium 60W 5-Port Desktop Charger has dropped to $34.99 ($15 off) for today.

Here's a rundown of the other offers from Amazon and Anker today, all of them valid through 11:55p.m. PDT.