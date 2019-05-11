As surprising as it sounds, there are still recent phones that haven't been updated to Pie, and the HTC U11, H11+, and U12+ are among these few. However, the Taiwanese manufacturer is finally getting ready to roll out the new Android version to these devices, right on time before Q becomes available.

We want to share the release schedule of the Android Pie updates for #HTC smartphones. Please note, certain regions & carrier deployment may affect these dates. U11 rollout will begin late May, 2019; U11+ will begin late June, 2019; U12+ will begin mid-June, 2019. Thank you pic.twitter.com/eyeCdX5qWm — HTC (@htc) May 10, 2019

In a recent Twitter post, HTC has confirmed the updates will start rolling to the U11, U11+, and U12+ in late May, late June, and mid-June, respectively, which is in line with what was previously announced. As the company mentions, these dates are when the new firmware versions will start being available, but users in some regions may have to wait even longer to get their slice of Pie. It's amusing HTC is updating its devices to Pie right when Pixels are expected to receive Q, but better late than never, right?