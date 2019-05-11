As Google grows, it has increasingly become a target for antitrust lawsuits. The company was ordered to let users choose their preferred search engine in Russia, and European Union citizens are asked to select their favorite browser as a result of fines. According to a report from Reuters, India has now ordered an investigation into antitrust complaints similar to those raised in Europe.

While details about the specific complaints aren't public at this time, one source told Reuters that they are very similar to those filed by the European Union. In that case, officials said Google forced manufactures to preinstall Search and Chrome, hurting competition from alternative browsers and search providers.

Rumors of an investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) first began circulating in February, and now the organization has (reportedly) officially begun its probe. The process could take around a year, one source told Reuters, and the CCI could end up clearing Google of all charges.

While some may see these complaints as silly, especially since Android allows users to change their default browser (and Chrome has multiple choices for search engines), Google does command a significant market share in India. The country is one of Google's key markets, with products like Android Go and Duo being primarily targeted at Indian users.