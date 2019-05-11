Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a delightful puzzle game themed around magnets, an early-access release for an adorable rhythm-based brawler, and an idle game all about merging troops and forming empires. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

The Quest - Hero of Lukomorye IV

I absolutely love that Redshift Games is still releasing stand-alone expansions for its The Quest series of RPGs. The Quest - Hero of Lukomorye IV is the latest expansion from the company, and much like its predecessors, it can be played as a new release, or you can continue your save from a previous title. If you choose to continue from a previous save you'll want to make sure your character has at least reached level 70 before you begin. New players can simply start the game without having to worry about this.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Magnibox

Magnibox is an enjoyable puzzle game where you'll use the power of magnetism to navigate your way around each stage. The goal is to reach a star door, which is almost always placed in such a way that you'll have to bend your brain to figure out the best path. Of course, this is all part of the fun, so make sure you bring your thinking cap for this one.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Hamsterdam

Hamsterdam is a crowdfunded rhythm-based tapping game from the creators of Guns of Icarus. The title was recently published to the Play Store as an early-access release. This means you can jump into the game today to give it a thorough test without having to worry about any advertisements or in-app purchases. The current testing period won't last forever, so the earlier you check out this adorable brawler, the better.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

PLAYMOBIL Mars Mission

Much like LEGO, Playmobil tends to release free mobile games as advertising for its toy line. These games are often very enjoyable, and the company's latest release PLAYMOBIL Mars Mission definitely fits with this description. It serves as an educational game of sorts, though much of the gameplay revolves around collection-based missions. It's definitely a fun little game despite the slightly repetitive gameplay, though I'm not too sure how "educational" it actually is. At the very least your kids should have a blast as they explore Mars in this PLAYMOBIL release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Dungeon Hunt

This Dungeon Hunt release serves more as an app than a game, but since it's a tie-in title for a physical board game that you can actually use during gameplay, I've included it in our weekly game roundup. If you're at all familiar with tabletop games, then you should also be familiar with using dice to decide certain events. The Dungeon Hunt app is basically a dice rolling app for in-game actions, events, and monsters in the physical board game.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Express Thru

Express Thru is a puzzle game with a simple mechanic. All you have to do is draw a line from point A to point B. This becomes trickier as you advance since you're also tasked with picking up objects as well as delivering them along your way. And while this task may take you on a less direct route, your primary objective remains the same, to reach the goal in the shortest trip possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

XOB

XOB is something of an experimental platforming puzzle game. You will be treated to a brief tutorial, and then it's off to the races. Your job is to direct a square to the goal of each stage, but in order to do this, you'll have to first experiment with the game's controls to see which ideas will work best. Things like flipping the entire stage or the stage rotating as you climb up a wall are some of the ways you'll be able to navigate as you try to reach each goal.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Onslot Car

Onslot Car is a casual racing game themed around slot car racing. Much like in real life you'll have to continually micromanage your speed to ensure that your slot car does not flip over when cornering. The game's control method allows for one-tap controls so you can easily play one-handed, which makes for some very challenging gameplay that feels rewarding when you finish a full course.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

pliq: Epic Clash Arcade Puzzle

Creasaur's pliq plays a lot like an old-school falling block game, but instead of fitting the shapes that are falling into a gap at the bottom of the screen, you'll have to build the missing shapes so that the gaps in the falling blocks line up to clear the many block combinations falling down your screen. It's like Tetris in reverse, but with a bunch of zombies, dragons, and demons.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.49 piece

Dungeon of Weirdos

Dungeon of Weirdos is an arcade-like dungeon crawler. Apparently, a bunch of monsters from hell have captured your friend, and so it will be up to you to delve the depths of hell to save him. Along your journey, you'll discover a handful of monsters and bosses as well as a bunch of powerful items that will help you defeat your many enemies.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Merge Empire - Idle Kingdom & Crowd Builder Tycoon

Merge Empire combines the casual gameplay of an idle tapper with the strategic elements of a town builder. It will be your job to grow your kingdom so that you can hire more workers to then eventually merge them into new career paths that will help to grow your empire even faster.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Fishing Paradiso

Daigo Studio has a knack for releasing interesting pixel-based games, and Fishing Paradiso is another fantastic title from the developer. It's a release that serves as the sequel to the narrative-based Bear’s Restaurant, but this time around you'll be tasked with fishing instead of serving food. Fishing Paradiso is mainly an adventure game, so you'll definitely run into a few familiar characters that will help to flesh out the story as you go about your fishing ways.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

War Dogs : Ace Fighters of World War 2

Teapot Games offers a handful of simulation titles on the Play Store, and War Dogs : Ace Fighters of World War 2 is the latest release from the studio that fits within this mold. If you couldn't tell by the name, this is a dogfighting game where you'll get to pilot WWII era aircraft in a bid to see who will command the skies.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $17.99

Monster Duo – Match and Snap Adventure

Monster Duo is a casual tile matching game that starts out as an easier version of Mahjong, though the difficulty ramps up the more you play. To match two tiles, there will have to be no other tiles blocking the path to connect them. If there is an obstruction, you won't be able to match those tiles, which could be detrimental to winning. Much like Mahjong, you'll have to plan your tile removals very carefully.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

Armored God

Armored God is a new MMORPG for mobile that contains a dark fantasy theme. It looks and plays just like every other MMORPG on the Play Store. You can expect auto questing along with the title's auto combat, so you'll never have to actually play the game past micromanaging the endless onslaught of notifications that alert you of the necessary changes that need to be made as your character slowly earns more levels. Of course, the highlight of this release is its high-quality graphics, so if you're big on appearances and frown on interactive gameplay, this is indeed the release for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Dumb Ways To Draw

Dumb Ways To Draw is a new release from Metro Trains, a studio that focuses all of its releases around the theme of dumb ways to do something. This specific release takes advantage of a drawing mechanic, where you'll draw lines and shapes on the screen to help your character traverse tricky landscapes. So really this game works much like a puzzler, wherein you'll have to decipher when and where it's best to draw these lines and shapes to reach your goal. Of course, you can also expect to die a bunch as you try to figure out each puzzle.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.