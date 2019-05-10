In October of 2017, Sonos introduced the One speaker with Alexa built in, but it promised Assistant would be coming the next year. Most of 2018 came and went and it wasn't until November that users were able to sign up for a private and demanding beta to test the feature. Then at CES this year, Google teased Sonos compatibility again, but we still had no official date. Thanks to Sonos's second quarter financial report, we now have an official confirmation: Assistant will come to Sonos next week.

Sonos mentions that a software upgrade will come to the One and Beam in the US, while more markets will need to wait a bit longer for the feature. There's no mention of older models as Google said in its teaser at CES, so we don't know if they'll "work with the Assistant" (possibly in a similar manner to how Chromecast speakers do) or not. We hope to know more next week.

This quarter we would like to highlight the much-anticipated launch of the Google Assistant on Sonos. We’ve been working on this for quite a while and are thrilled to be rolling it out next week. Through a software upgrade, Sonos One and Beam will support the Google Assistant in the U.S., with more markets to come over the next few months. This feature will truly elevate the customer experience and marks the first time that consumers will be able to buy a single smart speaker and get to choose which voice assistant they want to use. We think giving consumers choice is always the right decision, and we anticipate this philosophy will be adopted in the industry over time.

With this update, the Sonos One and Beam will be some of the most platform-agnostic speakers. You'll be able to talk to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa straight through them, or set up Siri on your iPhone to control them.