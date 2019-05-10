- ...
Notification 'Bubbles' will be hidden in Android Q's developer options
- View All 100 Articles In This Series
Google introduced "bubbles" with Android Q Beta 2, which are essentially system-level notifications displayed in a Messenger-style chat head. Although these don't replace the OS' traditional notifications, they can be activated through a toggle in the settings. However, the company announced it wants to move this switch to the developer options menu in the final release, making it harder to spot for most users.
Google's decision to hide the new functionality might be due to the fact that it doesn't work well with all apps yet. Indeed, when we initially covered them, we were quite frustrated with how they behaved for non-messaging software. They also didn't fully support Hangouts and Messages, which could mean Google is making Bubbles available through a hidden setting for the ones who want to give it an early try, but is waiting for more developers to integrate the feature into their apps to make it more widely accessible.
