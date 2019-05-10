Last month, an ARCore support update mentioned the Moto One Vision, a device that we had never heard of and knew basically nothing about. Today WinFuture published a comprehensive leak of the One Vision, and its spec sheet is interesting to say the least. It includes an Exynos chipset, a super-tall 21:9 display, and a camera with a whopping 48 megapixels.

Specs Dimensions 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7mm, 180g Display 6.3" 2520x1080 "CinemaVision" LCD, 432ppi Processor 2.2GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core RAM 4GB Storage 128GB with microSD expansion Camera (rear) 48MP, f/1.7 with OIS Camera (front) 25MP, f/2.0 Battery 3,500mAh Connectivity LTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi AC, NFC, USB Type-C Price €299

As you might have observed from the "One" branding, the One Vision will become Motorola's latest Android One device. But unlike previous One phones, which used Snapdragon 600-series processors, the One Vision reportedly has a Samsung chip on board: the Exynos 9609. Believed to be closely related to the Galaxy A-series' Exynos 9610, the 9609 has the same octa-core architecture, but with a slightly lower 2.2GHz clock speed. It'll also have 4GB of RAM and a minimum of 128GB of storage, which is great to see. The storage can be expanded upon with a microSD card. It's a dual-SIM phone, though we're unsure if a microSD card would take up one of the nanoSIM slots.

With the One Vision's 6.3" 1080p display, Motorola becomes the second manufacturer to use a 21:9 aspect ratio on a phone after Sony. I'm not really sure why this is something that needs to be copied, given that it makes the phone hilariously tall, but I digress. The screen carries "CinemaVision" branding, which is probably because its aspect ratio matches that of most films. However, there is still a hole-punch camera in the way.

There are a lot of megapickles on the One Vision — 48 on the back, and 25 up front. The rear camera is said to come with a night vision feature, though we'll be surprised if it can match Google's Night Sight. It can also film in 4K/30, 1080p/60, and some sort of special movie-style mode. Other details include a not-insignificant 3,500mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi AC, and NFC. Unfortunately, no water- or dust-resistance is mentioned.

The One Vision will cost €299 when it becomes available for purchase on May 16th in Europe. It'll be available in blue and bronze colors. Motorola Verve earbuds, a €130 value, will reportedly be included in some countries as an early-bird incentive.