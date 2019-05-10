In his review of the Pixel 3a yesterday, David mentioned a new Timelapse mode for taking pictures at an interval and creating a video of them. The mode is now rolling out to existing Pixels via an update to the Google Camera app. We've verified that it's there on the Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2XL, and Pixel 1 and will update with more devices once we test this further.
With version 6.2.030, which is slowly trickling out to users on the Play Store, or accessible on APK Mirror, Google Camera adds one new mode under the More menu: Time Lapse. You'll be able to pick between multiple speeds going from 1x to 120x, with the latter compressing 20 minutes of shots into a 10-second video.
Different speed choices for the Time Lapse mode.
Before you start recording, you can alter the scene's white color balance, but you don't have control over other variables. Once you start recording, a progress circle around the main button shows you how much time has elapsed and how much is still left. You can pause it or stop it completely.
Left: White balance. Middle: Recording. Right: Previewing the result.
The end result is an MP4 video with the Time Lapse indicator on the top (just like we have indicators for motion photos, portraits, and other kinds of special photos and videos from the Google Camera).
As always, you can grab the update from the Play Store widget below or, if it's not yet available to you, from APK Mirror.
This new version of Camera also includes one welcome change: RAW is supported in Night Sight. Previously, if you had the mode activated, you only got the .jpg file. Now, even in Night Sight, you get the RAW toggle in the top right, so you can have the best of both worlds. Thanks, @Mike_JIS!
Left: Even with RAW enabled, it didn't show in Camera 6.2.024. Right: It does in 6.2.030.
- Thanks:
- Nick Cipriani,
- Nick,
- Ahmad El-Ibrahim
