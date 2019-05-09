Google is sharing some pretty cool stuff at I/O this year, but this one new feature is certainly among the biggest: starting today, users in English-speaking locales will be able to stop ringing alarms and timers on Google Home and Smart Display devices simply by saying "stop," no hotword required.

During today's Google I/O keynote, to cap off a series of impressive announcements, Google's VP of Engineering for Assistant Scott Huffman dropped the bombshell that when an alarm or timer set on a Smart Display or Google Home device sounds, you'll be able to stop it without first saying "Hey Google." The new functionality is rolling out today in "English-speaking locales." It's a small tweak, but one that'll make Assistant-equipped devices significantly more pleasant to use.

Availability for non-English-speaking regions isn't yet known.