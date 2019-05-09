Telegram pushed a pretty substantial update today, bumping the Android app to v5.6. With it comes several new features, like archived chats, a new design, and other quality-of-life improvements.

As always, here's the changelog:

Swipe left on any chat to archive it.

Swipe left on your archive to hide it from the chat list.

Pin an unlimited number of chats in your archive.

See who is online straight from the chat list and sharing menu.

Select multiple chats in the chats list to delete, pin or archive them.

Choose between two-line and three-line chats in the chat list.

Enjoy the redesigned app icon and menus throughout the app.

Use the quick 'Forward' buttons when selecting messages.

It's honestly surprising that archived chats is just now A Thing, but here we are. To archive, simply swipe left on your main screen. You can further hide archived chats with another left swipe and to see them again, simply pull down on the main screen. Chats in the archive can be pinned in any order that you wish. Bulk chat actions also arrive in v5.6, allowing you to select multiple entries and pin, mute, archive, or delete them.

The element that will catch most people's eyes is the new design for the Android app. There's an adaptive icon, fresh menus look, smoother animations, and a quick forward button when selecting messages in your chats. There's also an expanded list, where you can now see three lines in a preview instead of two. The share menu got a visual refresh, too, and it can be pulled up to fill the entire screen — it's now easier to share sticker packs, too (seriously, the Jean Jacques is my most-used; I love that one).

Telegram v5.6 is rolling out in the Play Store, but you can also grab it from APK Mirror if it isn't available for you yet (or ever, as the case may be).