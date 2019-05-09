It has been a very long time since a high-profile launch for a flagship smartphone has been delayed indefinitely. After review units for the Galaxy Fold began failing a few days after journalists received them, Samsung held off on the previously-stated release date. According to a report from The Korea Herald, we'll soon know the fate of the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung CEO Koh Dong-jin reportedly said Thursday that the company, "has reviewed the defect caused from substances (that entered the device), and we will reach a conclusion in a couple of days." It doesn't sound like Samsung plans to fully cancel the phone, as the CEO said "we will not be too late" with a US launch.

Reportedly, some of the measures Samsung has taken to improve the Fold include strengthening the durability of the exposed areas on the hinge and minimizing the gap between the built-in screen protector and the bezel.