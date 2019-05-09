The age of carrier exclusives is back. For a while there, we thought that the smartphone game had changed and that users would be able to pick up any phone they wanted from their preferred operator without much drama, but that's recently proven to be more and more difficult. The first and only US carrier to offer a OnePlus device was T-Mobile with the 6T last year, and this exclusivity is continuing with the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The Un-carrier (who's doing a very carrier'y thing of offering an exclusive) announced it today, stating that the device will go on sale nationwide in all its stores on May 17, three days after its unveiling. However, users will be able to check out and buy the phone at pop-up events around the US before that, starting with May 14 in Times Square, then Chicago, Santa Monica, San Francisco, Miami, and Las Vegas on May 15.

We already know most of what is to know about the OnePlus 7 Pro, including its price and configurations, the 3x zoom camera, beautiful display, UFS 3.0 storage, various colors, and lack of IP rating. And now it's confirmed to be coming to T-Mobile in the US. Odds are super high that OnePlus will continue to offer the unlocked version on its site for any US customer, but we'll have to wait until the official announcement to see that confirmed.