Xiaomi's popular Mi Band fitness trackers offer extraordinary bang-for-buck but have been let down by a sub-par app experience that felt rough around the edges. This could change today, as the v4.0 update to Mi Fit brings a brand new UI.

The app now adopts a card-based interface with white backgrounds — there's no dark mode in sight. Text is now better spaced out, with none of the readability issues that plagued previous versions. Overall, the app looks clean and polished, something I wouldn't attribute to Mi Fit before.

In addition to the new UI,  the workout tracking section (also called behavior tagging) now has a lot more activities. The last time I used Mi Fit, there were just three activities — jump roping, walking, and running. There are now 18 activities you can measure — including some bizarre ones like brushing your teeth and sitting.

You can get the new version of Mi Fit from the Play Store and APKMirror.

