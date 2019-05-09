If you're thinking of getting a Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, or Galaxy S10+ with a US carrier, now is probably a good time to do so. All three versions are currently on sale, with discounts ranging from $50 to $100 for the Galaxy S10e or $100 to $200 for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. The condition to enjoy this rebate is to buy your phone directly from Samsung and activate it on one of the major American carriers, namely AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon.

The cheaper Galaxy S10e is down to:

$649 ($100 off) on AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon

$699 ($50 off) on T-Mobile and US Cellular

The S10 and S10+ are selling for

$699 and $799 ($200 off) on AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon

$699 and $899 ($100 off) on T-Mobile and US Cellular

The above prices are for the 128GB versions, but the same discounts apply regardless of the capacity you choose. Just in case you were wondering, this deal doesn't apply to the S10 5G, which for the record costs $1,300 and is only available on Verizon for now. Also, note that this discount cannot be combined with Big Red's BOGO deal, which lets you get a free Galaxy S10e when buying an S10, so you might want to consider which option is the most interesting for you if you're a Verizon client.