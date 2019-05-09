We recently reported Android Q lets you customize the interface's accent color, which lets you pick a shade that matches your taste to replace the system's default one. In addition, Google officially confirmed its newest mobile operating system will ship with a dark mode, which further improves customization options. While these settings are specific to Android, it seems Gboard will automatically recognize them and adapt its looks based on them.

If you haven't manually selected a theme, Google's keyboard will respect the color schemes you've defined in the system settings, without requiring any additional personalization steps. This is a great way to create a consistent UI across apps, and also avoids frustrating users that would have had to change the presets everywhere, had this feature not been available. Let's hope more apps work the same way and automatically adjust their interface based on people's liking.