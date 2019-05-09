Google is putting a lot of work into its keyboard, with user-facing changes occurring with pretty much every bigger release. Most recently, we've seen the addition of a clipboard manager, hints for OCR support, and a fresh look for the settings page. After the addition of these somewhat hidden features, Gboard now receives a redesigned interface for autocorrect suggestions with version 8.2 that jumps right into your view.

The new design makes it more obvious what a word you're typing is going to be autocorrected to after you hit the space bar. There is a blue-ish glow underlying the suggestion in the top row of the keyboard, which is the one Gboard is going to change the marked text to. The underlying feature itself isn't new, though – before the redesign, the word to be autocorrected was just printed bold.

Left: The new look on version 8.2 (with key borders enabled - that's not part of the changes). Right: The old look on 8.1 (with key borders disabled).

Another interface change lies in the underlined leftmost suggestion. This is the suggestion that has always followed along what you were typing, so you could overwrite whatever Gboard suggests in the middle. The only thing that's new here is the fact that this phrase is now underlined, probably to make clear that it's different from the other suggestions.

If you'd like to see these changes for yourself and haven't received the update yet, you can download it over at APK Mirror. Alternatively, you can check if the Play Store already offers you the new version by clicking the widget below.