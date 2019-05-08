Feral Interactive today announced that Barbarian Invasion, the standalone expansion for the acclaimed historical strategy game ROME: Total War will be released for iPhone and Android later this year. Barbarian Invasion was originally developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA for Windows PC, and previously brought to iPad by Feral Interactive.

Barbarian Invasion brings the action into the final years of Rome. Players will take up arms to defend the Empire, or lead the forces striving for its destruction.

Barbarian Invasion will be released on iPhone followed by Android.

On iPhone, users who already own Barbarian Invasion on iPad will be able to download the iPhone version for free.

About Feral Interactive

Feral Interactive is a leading publisher of games for the macOS, Linux, iOS and Android platforms, founded in 1996 and based in London, England. It is responsible for such hits as ROME: Total War for iOS and Android, Tropico and GRID™ Autosport for iOS, Total War: WARHAMMER II, Life is Strange™: Before the Storm, A Total War™ Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA, Rise of the Tomb Raider®, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, DiRT: Rally®, F1™ 2017, HITMAN™, XCOM® 2, Alien: Isolation™- The Collection, Company of Heroes™ 2, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor™ GOTY, and Empire: Total War™ for macOS and Linux, and LEGO Disney•Pixar's Incredibles for macOS. Visit the Feral Interactive website and find us on Twitter or Facebook.

About Total War™

Multi-million-selling Total War is one of the most critically-acclaimed series in gaming; now over 15 years old. A drive for historical authenticity and superb gaming quality has helped establish the franchise as one of the most successful PC games of all time. Alongside the core historical-based games, the Total War series has expanded to include free-to-play mobile (Total War Battles™: KINGDOM) and PC titles (Total War™: ARENA), currently in development. Their dedicated development teams are joined by those working on Total War: WARHAMMER and future Total War titles. Total War’s website is located at www.totalwar.com

About Creative Assembly™

Creative Assembly is one of the UK's leading games development studios, founded in 1987 and located in West Sussex, UK and in Sofia, Bulgaria. With a heritage of award-winning AAA titles, including the multi-million selling Total War™ series, Creative Assembly continues to build an impressive portfolio of games and world-renowned partnerships; working with Games Workshop on Total War™: WARHAMMER®, Wargaming Alliance on Total War™: ARENA, Twentieth Century Fox on Alien: Isolation, plus 343 Industries and Microsoft on Halo Wars 2. Creative Assembly has, with their exceptionally talented team of over 500, amassed a wealth of awards, including recent accolades from BAFTA, Music+Sound and Develop’s Industry Excellence awards. www.creative-assembly.com

About SEGA® Europe Ltd.

SEGA Europe Ltd. is the European Distribution arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA Games Co., Ltd., and a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns the video game development studios Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive and Hardlight. SEGA Europe’s website is located at www.sega.co.uk