uBreakiFix Extends Google Partnership to Include Same-Day Repairs for Pixel 3a and 3a XL Smartphones

Leading Tech Repair Provider Expands Authorized Service Offerings

ORLANDO, Fla.—May 8, 2019—Leading tech repair brand uBreakiFix has extended its partnership with Google to include in-warranty and out-of-warranty walk-in repairs for Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphone models.Customers can bring any Pixel 3a or 3a XL device to any of the more than 450 uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. for same-day repair service*, with no need to book an appointment. uBreakiFix also provides authorized out-of-warranty walk-in service for Pixel, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3 series devices. Each uBreakiFix store is equipped with a committed team of Google trained technicians to provide exceptional service to customers. In addition to walk-in repairs, customers who purchase Google’s preferred device protection plan can also get their phone serviced through all uBreakiFix locations when filing a claim. “We’re thankful to work alongside Google to offer a first-class repair experience for all Pixel users,” said uBreakiFix President and Co-founder Justin Wetherill. “Our brand was built to provide customers value in the form of quality and convenience. At uBreakiFix, we’re committed to keeping customers connected to the things and people who matter most.”Google’s Pixel smartphone first launched in October 2016 and has strengthened its foothold in the smartphone marketplace with each new iteration. Google continues to prioritize customer support, including access to convenient, high-quality repair. By working with uBreakiFix, Google provides customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine OEM parts. uBreakiFix specializes in same-day repair service of small electronics, fixing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues, and most other technical problems. Through uBreakiFix, Pixel customers have access to special pricing offers, including Pixel 3a screen repairs for $109 and Pixel 3a XL screen repairs for $119.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2017, Wetherill ranked among Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in Consumer Electronics and was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council the following year. uBreakiFix has consistently ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, most recently ranking #29 on the overall list.For more information and to view a store locator, visit https://store.google.com/us/repaircenter.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. For more information, visi thttp://www.ubreakifix.com.

*If a Google Pixel device is dropped off before 3 p.m. local time.