If you're getting too giddy about the title of this post, I'll start by advising you to hold your horses. MX Player, one of the most popular video players on Android, has finally added Chromecast support, but it's not exactly where and how we wanted it to be. The feature is available inside the app, though only for online streaming content (which is currently limited to India).
You may recall that MX Player was bought last year by Times Internet, an Indian media company, which then proceeded to tag a streaming service onto the app, and expand that by making its own original content. However, those features were only introduced in India and those of us living outside the country have never seen them in MX Player.
Look at that sweet Chromecast icon.
But if you do live in India, you'll now notice a brand new Chromecast icon when browsing or watching videos inside that online portal. As expected, it lets you cast content to a larger screen. Too bad it doesn't work for locally-stored media.
WHAT'S NEW
We’ve given your watch experience an upgrade. Cast your favourite videos on the big screen using your Chromecast device!
The Music section has a BRAND NEW LOOK! We refined the overall look & feel for a state-of-the-art experience.
More improvisations:
– Wanted an easy way to filter Downloadable videos? Now you can.
– The file size of your downloads is now optimised to occupy less storage space.
– We squashed a bug that limited you from reading entire descriptions of our MX Original episodes.
- Thanks:
- Samarth Verma
Comments