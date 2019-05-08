Beta releases tend to have bugs, and this latest one from Android Q Beta 3 might be a bit unfortunate for those of you who use contactless payments. Many on Beta 3 are reporting that Google Pay is broken, presumably because of a SafetyNet issue similar to the one from Android P DP4 last year.

According to the tips we've received, Beta 3 is causing giving many Google Pay users trouble. One reader attempted to remove and re-add his card, but he then got a notification saying that his phone had been altered and that Pay wouldn't function. A reddit user in r/android_beta had the same experience and found that his phone did not pass a SafetyNet test. That being said, my Pixel 3 XL on Beta 3 passed both SafetyNet testers I threw at it.

As Apple intern @topjohnwu pointed out back when something similar happened during Android P DP4, Google is clear in its Beta release notes that Android Q Beta devices are not CTS-approved. It's odd that the issue is affecting some Beta 3 users and not others, but hopefully we hear about a fix from Google sooner than later.