Here in the US, Google has had its own mail-in repair center set up for Pixel phones for around eight months. In the rest of the world, though, Google offers nothing of the sort, instead pointing customers to recommended walk-in and mail-in service centers via a support page. These support pages have just been updated, indicating that official mail-in services will soon be offered in a number of European countries.

Currently, Google lists 11 non-US countries on its out-of-warranty repair support page, with at least one repair recommendation for each. However, a few of those repair centers are listed as only being capable of fixing certain models of Pixels. CTDi in France, for instance, is only listed as being able to repair the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, and 3a XL. Luckily, Google has just added its own name as "coming soon" for France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the UK, and it will (obviously) be able to service all Pixel phone models.

There's no word on when exactly these mail-in services are arriving in those six countries, and "coming soon" is pretty ambiguous. Nonetheless, it's good news that an official mail-in repair service is being set up for Pixel owners over in Europe.