Google Assistant gets ever more powerful, and the company is putting a lot of development behind it. Today, the Internet giant has revealed two new feature called "Picks For You," "Personal References," and assignable reminders that allow you to use personal voice commands.

The first new feature allows you to ask for personal places, upcoming events, and podcasts. You can ask your Google Home, smart display, or your phone for things like "What should I cook for dinner" and it will offer you personalized recommendations. We've already covered the predecessor of this feature in our roundup. Here, you could pick your favorite sports team and ask the Assistant how it did.

#HeyGoogle, what should I cook for dinner? With "Picks for you" on Smart Displays, the Google Assistant will provide personalized recommendations for recipes, events and podcasts. Coming later this summer. #io19 pic.twitter.com/moAjcXxzVK — Google (@Google) May 7, 2019

The second new feature "Personal References" lets you ask stuff like "What's the weather at Mom's house today" when you've added her address to your Contacts app. You can even ask for more advanced things like "Remind me to order flowers a week before Mom's birthday." This is probably related to a feature for identifying relationships with other household members we uncovered in a previous teardowns of the Google app.

Another killer feature announced today is "Assignable Reminders." This finally, finally allows you to do exactly what its name implies – you can ask Google to remind other members of your household to run an errand or to pay the bills.

Options for these features are available from the new "You" tab in the Google account settings. The feature should come to you this summer.