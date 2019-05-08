Good afternoon, and welcome back to some app sales. It's been a crazy week with Google I/O – the fatigue is real – so I took some time this morning to rest, which is why this is so late in the day. You'll have to forgive me, especially since there's not a whole lot good to be had today.

Free

Apps

  1. Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Strive Minutes - Simple Meditation Timer with Sync $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Basketball Dictionary $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Calmly Writing Notepad Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. SwimE - swim entries, swim times, swim comparison $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Scalar Pro — Advanced Calculator & Math Scripts $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Todlio $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Boxes Drop - Tower block $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Brumpfus Hopeless Chase $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Cat town (Tap RPG) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Gold Miner Vegas: Nostalgic Arcade Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Merge Money - VIP Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Rusty Memory VIP :Survival $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword - Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Subtraction Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (VIP) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Orbt XL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day

Sale

Apps

  1. Electrical Cables Tables Pro (No Ads) $2.56 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. InstElectric PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger in a single app $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Nano Teleprompter $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. AntiBAG Tachograph $11.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Truck Motion Detector $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. MePlayer Movie Pro Player $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Silent Mode/All Mute Mode (Camera Mute) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Unicorn Blocker:Adblocker, Fast & Private $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Necromancer Returns Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Virtual Race Car Engineer 2018 $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Vive le Roi 2 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Evin - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Lai - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Space-X Watch Face Interactive $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Veno - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Spring Cherry Blossom Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Animated Landscape Weather Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Lava Lamp Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days