Article Contents
Good afternoon, and welcome back to some app sales. It's been a crazy week with Google I/O – the fatigue is real – so I took some time this morning to rest, which is why this is so late in the day. You'll have to forgive me, especially since there's not a whole lot good to be had today.
Free
Apps
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Strive Minutes - Simple Meditation Timer with Sync $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Basketball Dictionary $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Calmly Writing Notepad Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- SwimE - swim entries, swim times, swim comparison $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Scalar Pro — Advanced Calculator & Math Scripts $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Todlio $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Boxes Drop - Tower block $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Brumpfus Hopeless Chase $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cat town (Tap RPG) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gold Miner Vegas: Nostalgic Arcade Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Merge Money - VIP Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rusty Memory VIP :Survival $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword - Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Subtraction Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (VIP) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Orbt XL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
Sale
Apps
- Electrical Cables Tables Pro (No Ads) $2.56 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- InstElectric PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger in a single app $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Nano Teleprompter $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- AntiBAG Tachograph $11.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Truck Motion Detector $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MePlayer Movie Pro Player $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Silent Mode/All Mute Mode (Camera Mute) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Unicorn Blocker:Adblocker, Fast & Private $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Necromancer Returns Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Virtual Race Car Engineer 2018 $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vive le Roi 2 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Evin - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lai - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Space-X Watch Face Interactive $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Veno - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Spring Cherry Blossom Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animated Landscape Weather Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lava Lamp Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments