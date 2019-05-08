Anker Launches First Power IQ 3.0 Mobile Charger

PowerPort+ Atom III (Two Ports) Will Support Almost All Fast-Charging Technologies

60W total output via USB-A and USB-C ports

Will fast-charge smartphones, tablets, laptops and more

Small and portable thanks to new GaN semiconductors

Will be available on Amazon UK for £44.99 at the end of May

Bellevue, WA (May 8th, 2019)​ -- Anker, the global leader in charging technology, unveiled today the new generation of ITS proprietary PowerIQ fast-charging chips: PowerIQ 3.0. These new chips make the USB-C ports on Anker’s chargers and portable batteries compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, enabling them to charge virtually any USB-C device at its fastest possible speed.

The Anker ​PowerPort+ Atom III ​(Two Ports) is the first wall charger powered by PowerIQ 3.0. It can output a total of 60W via its USB-A and USB-C ports. Like other entries in the Atom series, it uses highly-efficient GaN (gallium nitride) semiconductors instead of silicon. This allows for a significantly reduced size compared to traditional chargers​—​15% smaller than a MacBook 60W stock charger.

“The fast-charging capability of mobile devices is now faster than ever thanks to USB-C, but the industry continues to get fragmented due to manufacturers choosing different fast-charging protocols for their products, which creates confusion,” said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. “With PowerIQ 3.0, we’ve created a new generation of chargers and batteries that can communicate with all of these protocols, allowing them to identify and fast-charge any device. For the first time, consumers only need to rely on one charger to charge all of their devices fast.”

The Anker ​PowerPort+ Atom III​ (Two Ports) ​will be available on Amazon US for $42.99 on the 8th of May and in the UK for £44.99 at the end of May​. More details on the entire lineup of PowerIQ 3.0 products will be announced in the coming weeks.

PowerPort+ Atom III (Two Ports) Product Specifications​:

● Total Wattage: 60W

● Input: 100 - 240V ~ 1.8A 50 - 60Hz

● USB-C PowerIQ 3.0 Output: 5V ⎓ 2.4A / 9V ⎓ 3A / 15V ⎓ 3A / 20V ⎓ 2.25A

● USB-A PowerIQ 2.0 Output: 5V ⎓ 2.4A / 9V ⎓ 1.66A / 12V ⎓ 1.25A

● Dimensions: 2.67” × 2.71” × 1.10”

● GaN Semiconductors

PowerIQ: Then and Now

When USB charging became popular earlier this decade, chargers and portable batteries featured one dedicated port for Android and one for Apple devices due to the different wattage needs. The first generation of PowerIQ in 2014 changed the industry by regulating and adapting the power output from a single USB-A port depending on the device it was charging.

With PowerIQ 2.0 in 2016, Anker amplified the versatility of its USB-A charging devices to accommodate the then-most popular fast-charging protocol: Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

With PowerIQ 3.0 Anker has now moved their charging solutions one step closer to the unified future that USB-C promised when it first launched. “No matter if their device is an iPhone, MacBook, or any Android smartphone, tablet, or computer, our customers will always be able to charge them as fast as possible with our new PowerIQ 3.0 chargers, saving time and making their lives more convenient,” said Yang.