Security is all well and good, but convenience is nice, too. The latest Android Q beta includes a very thoughtful feature that makes it easy to share your WiFi passwords, and it's pretty simple. It just shows the password in plain text.

You might recall a previous Q beta added the handy QR code sharing for WiFi passwords. Well, this version takes it a step further. You can still go into the wireless settings and tap the "Share" button to get the QR code. However, there's now a line of text below that with the password in plain text.

This is a great way to quickly show your password to someone or recover it for yourself if you don't want to dig into a password manager. Keep in mind, you can only access this screen after authenticating with the system via fingerprint or your back up secure unlock method. It's a good mix of security and convenience.