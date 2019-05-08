- ...
-
38
85.
How to access Google Assistant with Android Q's new gesture navigation
-
13
86.
Battery optimization menu is crashing on Android Q Beta 3
-
93
87.
[Update: OTA, 3a images] Android Q Beta 3 is now available, delivers plenty of new features
-
1
88.
Android Q Beta 3 introduces simpler alert options for notifications
-
0
89.
Android Q beta 3 can show WiFi passwords in plain text
- View All 89 Articles In This Series
Following our previous expectations and just in time for developers in attendance at the ongoing I/O developer conference, Google has just pushed out downloads for Android Q Beta 3. OTAs don't seem to be pushing out via the traditional means just yet, but you can start sideloading the update on your Pixel now. Beta 3 also adds support for 15 other partner devices from 12 OEMs.
Beta 3 has plenty of changes left to be found in it — anticipate our upcoming coverage on the subject — but Google has revealed a few specifics. This update rolls back some of the Scoped Storage changes and implements tweaks to device tracking. It also has the new Project Mainline (APEX) changes and some of the features shown off earlier today at I/O, like Live Caption, revamped gestures, new suggested App Actions in notifications, and an actual toggle for dark mode (yay!). There's also the changes to Digital Wellbeing, with the new Focus Mode and direct integration of Family Link.
For more detail on the specifics, peruse our I/O-related coverage as well as Google's formal announcement of Beta 3.
Full factory images and OTAs for Pixels are up your download pleasure on Google's site — though you should note that the 3a and 3a XL don't have images at the time of writing, even though they are in on the beta. The full list of non-Google phones anticipated to pick up the beta in some form is just below (though we don't have downloads just yet).
- Asus Zenfone 5z
- Essential PH-1
- Nokia 8.1
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- LG G8
- OnePlus 6T
- Oppo Reno
- Realme 3 Pro
- Sony Xperia XZ3
- Tecno Spark 3 Pro
- Vivo X27
- Vivo NEX S
- Vivo NEX A
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G
We can confirm that the OTA update for those in the Beta Program is now rolling out. If you don't see the update now, you should very soon. Downloads, at the time of writing, are pretty slow, though.
Downloads for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL are also now live, if you prefer to flash images manually. Not that you really need to, OTAs for it were rolling out yesterday.
- Source:
Comments