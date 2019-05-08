



Following our previous expectations and just in time for developers in attendance at the ongoing I/O developer conference, Google has just pushed out downloads for Android Q Beta 3. OTAs don't seem to be pushing out via the traditional means just yet, but you can start sideloading the update on your Pixel now. Beta 3 also adds support for 15 other partner devices from 12 OEMs.

Beta 3 has plenty of changes left to be found in it — anticipate our upcoming coverage on the subject — but Google has revealed a few specifics. This update rolls back some of the Scoped Storage changes and implements tweaks to device tracking. It also has the new Project Mainline (APEX) changes and some of the features shown off earlier today at I/O, like Live Caption, revamped gestures, new suggested App Actions in notifications, and an actual toggle for dark mode (yay!). There's also the changes to Digital Wellbeing, with the new Focus Mode and direct integration of Family Link.

For more detail on the specifics, peruse our I/O-related coverage as well as Google's formal announcement of Beta 3.

Full factory images and OTAs for Pixels are up your download pleasure on Google's site — though you should note that the 3a and 3a XL don't have images at the time of writing, even though they are in on the beta. The full list of non-Google phones anticipated to pick up the beta in some form is just below (though we don't have downloads just yet).