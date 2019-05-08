- ...
-
Google has been reworking navigation on Android for a few years. Android 9 Pie launched with gesture navigation, and to help speed along adoption, Google didn't officially allow Pixel 3 owners to switch back to the original three-button navigation scheme. However, Beta 3 of Android Q comes with a nice surprise — the original buttons are back.
Following the release of Android 9 Pie, Google made gesture navigation optional on the Pixel 1 and 2, as they launched with versions of Android using the old scheme. The Pixel 3 never (officially) had the option, but now the buttons have made an appearance on the Android Q Beta 3.
There's always the chance the option could go away in a later build of Android Q, so don't get too attached yet.
