SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today introduced the all-new Blink XT2, the next-generation outdoor/indoor, battery-powered, 1080p HD video smart security camera now with two-way talk. Plus, with Blink’s exclusive new chip technology, Blink XT2 features extended battery life and enhanced motion detection—all for 25 percent less than the original Blink XT. Blink XT2 starts at just $89.99 with free cloud storage and no monthly fees required and is available for pre-order today. Customers can also bundle the Blink XT2 with a Blink Sync Module for $99.99. Both options will be available to customers in the U.S. on May 22, and in Canada later this summer.

Blink XT2 is the first device to feature Blink’s exclusive new chip technology, making it even more efficient. It features extended battery life, offering two years of battery life with just two AA lithium batteries. When used exclusively for motion-activated recording or Live View, Blink XT2 provides double the usage of the original Blink XT on a single set of batteries. Or customers can use two-way talk and still get the same two-year battery life. It also comes with enhanced motion detection, including micro-activity zones to more precisely customize motion detection and reduce false motion alerts, so you are alerted only of the movement that matters. Plus, Blink XT2 is wire-free, making it easy to install indoors or out for complete coverage and peace of mind.

“We listened to our customers and delivered a product that not only improves existing standout features such as two-year battery life, but also adds new features like two-way talk and enhanced motion detection to further improve the product experience,” said Peter Besen, GM of Blink. “Starting at $89.99, the all-new Blink XT2 provides an affordable and high-performing option for customers seeking whole-home security and peace of mind.”

Two-way talk provides added security by allowing you to have conversations with whomever is at your home. Simply use the microphone talk button in the Blink app to greet guests or scare off bad actors no matter where you are. Blink XT2 will also store your clips for free on the cloud, so you can review or share whenever you want. Additionally, you can use the live view recording feature to capture and save any live streaming events you wish to review or share later. Blink XT2 also works with Alexa for added convenience. Just say, “Alexa, show me the [camera name] to view your livestream on your Echo Spot, Echo Show, or Fire TV.

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Blink XT2 starts at just $89.99 or $119.99 CAD with free cloud storage and no contracts or monthly fees required. A Blink Sync Module is required to use Blink XT2. Customers without a Blink Sync Module can choose to purchase a Blink XT2 one-cam system with a Sync Module for $99.99 or $129.99 CAD, a two-cam system for $179.99 or $239.99 CAD, or a three-cam system for $249.99 or $329.99 CAD. All options are available for pre-order today at www.amazon.com/dp/B07MMZ2LTB and www.amazon.ca/dp/B07M5HX8Q8. Devices will be available to U.S. customers on May 22, with availability for customers in Canada coming later this summer. Blink XT2 will also be available for purchase at Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com in the U.S. and Canada.