When I set up a new device, I always increase the screen timeout to a minute or two — otherwise my screen frequently turns off when I'm reading articles. Android Q Beta 3 might have the solution to this, in the form of 'Adaptive Sleep.'

A new option for Adaptive Sleep is appearing for some users on Beta 3 of Android Q. For those who have it, it's accessible by searching "adaptive" in the Settings app. The option's page has a simple graphic with the caption, "Your screen would not dim and go to sleep if the device detects your present attention."

Left: Adaptive Sleep; Right: Another Android Q Beta 3 phone without the feature

Oddly, the options page doesn't have a toggle. Combined with the fact that it's not appearing for everyone, it might be an incomplete feature that wasn't meant to appear yet. We've reached out to multiple people at Google, and we'll update this post when we get a response.