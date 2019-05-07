Google's new Pixel 3a and 3a XL launched today, and not only are they affordable, they're legitimately great. Starting at $399, they bring a lot of what people like about the full-fat Pixel experience — i.e., the software and the camera — to a much more palatable price point. And if that weren't enough, you can secure $100 in store credit when you purchase one of the new phones direct from Google.

Any Pixel 3a phone purchased on the Google Store between now and 11:59 p.m. Pacific on Saturday, May 18 will net you $100 in store credit to spend on accessories or other Google tech. The credit can take up to six weeks to arrive by email, which is a bummer — but it's twice as much credit as Google offered with the regular Pixel 3 at launch. Head over to the Google Store to grab yours.